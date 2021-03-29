Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 227,178 Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 227,178 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.14% of Viper Energy Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNOM. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,908 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors own 33.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $15.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.22 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.64. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12 month low of $5.76 and a 12 month high of $18.49.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $76.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.51 million. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 60.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 430.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNOM. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Financial raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2019, it had mineral interests in 24,304 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88,946 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.