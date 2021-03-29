Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stake in GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) by 181.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.50% of GlycoMimetics worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 368.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 20.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 113,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 19,179 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1,389.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 84,135 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 18,906 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GlycoMimetics alerts:

GLYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of GlycoMimetics from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.55. The company has a market cap of $156.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.46. GlycoMimetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32). Analysts expect that GlycoMimetics, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for GlycoMimetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlycoMimetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.