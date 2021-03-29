Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 13,020 Shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.55% of Landmark Bancorp worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LARK. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 54,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Landmark Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 116,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Landmark Bancorp by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $131.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $28.50.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

Landmark Bancorp Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides various loan products, such as one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, municipal, and agriculture loans, as well as consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, home improvement, and home equity loans.

