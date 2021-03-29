Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 36,300 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.44% of Century Casinos worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 497.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos in the third quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the third quarter worth $83,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

CNTY opened at $10.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $307.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78. Century Casinos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $13.35.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.25 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

