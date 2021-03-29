Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 39,900 Shares of Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 277,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.50% of Capstone Turbine worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capstone Turbine by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 143,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. 11.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on CPST shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Capstone Turbine from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Noble Financial initiated coverage on Capstone Turbine in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPST opened at $7.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.79. Capstone Turbine Co. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

