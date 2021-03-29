Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 58,750 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 615.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,750 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Belden worth $2,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Belden by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,866,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,907,000 after buying an additional 76,415 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,907,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,495,000 after acquiring an additional 54,380 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Belden by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,968,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,472,000 after acquiring an additional 566,254 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,340,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,777,000 after purchasing an additional 23,566 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 945,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,596,000 after purchasing an additional 48,251 shares during the period.

NYSE:BDC opened at $43.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $54.80. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.80 and a 200-day moving average of $39.92.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.81 million. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.

Belden Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

