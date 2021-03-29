Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.96% of Citizens & Northern worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CZNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens & Northern by 46.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 3.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 3rd quarter worth $1,579,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CZNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens & Northern from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of CZNC stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $384.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.43. Citizens & Northern Co. has a twelve month low of $14.92 and a twelve month high of $24.99.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter. Citizens & Northern had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 9.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens & Northern Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Citizens & Northern’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

