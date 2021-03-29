Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stake in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.30% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after purchasing an additional 48,470 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 85,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 240.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,884 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 57,130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $3.88 on Monday. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.86.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $69.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

In other news, CFO David D. Clark sold 6,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $28,646.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,419.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock worth $100,538. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

