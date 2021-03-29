Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 514,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,855 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.30% of Lifeway Foods worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $5.80 on Monday. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.62 and a 12-month high of $8.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $90.50 million, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.90.

In other Lifeway Foods news, COO Edward Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $55,700.00. Company insiders own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

