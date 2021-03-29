Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) by 3,398.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 642,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 624,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.11% of Chiasma worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHMA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chiasma by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after acquiring an additional 663,778 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Chiasma by 2,393.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 588,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 564,524 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chiasma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chiasma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $430,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Chiasma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHMA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chiasma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Chiasma from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In related news, Director Roni Mamluk sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $139,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHMA opened at $3.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.79 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. Chiasma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.83 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The company has a market capitalization of $174.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chiasma, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

