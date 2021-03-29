Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.75 Million in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.05% of Stifel Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SF. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.39.

In other Stifel Financial news, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski sold 35,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $2,080,541.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,252,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,895,044.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,195,796 shares in the company, valued at $69,356,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 171,710 shares of company stock worth $10,597,132 in the last ninety days. 3.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SF stock opened at $64.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.62 million. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

