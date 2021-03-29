Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $2.79 Million in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of iRobot as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in iRobot in the third quarter worth $34,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 5,146.2% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in iRobot by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in iRobot in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

IRBT stock opened at $112.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

IRBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.63.

In other iRobot news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total value of $1,240,630.75. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,000,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,430,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 82,591 shares of company stock worth $8,316,552. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

