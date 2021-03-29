Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $3.02 Million in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Group 1 Automotive as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,020,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,729,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,918,000 after purchasing an additional 179,164 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,671,000 after purchasing an additional 152,796 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP lifted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,468,000 after buying an additional 129,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,536,000 after buying an additional 119,247 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GPI. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.11.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.26, for a total transaction of $255,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,490.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total transaction of $3,386,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at $21,175,055.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPI opened at $158.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $175.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.58.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.34%.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

