Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 61.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,379 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,121 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Simulations Plus worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Simulations Plus by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SLP. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total transaction of $421,700.00. Insiders have sold a total of 96,870 shares of company stock worth $7,001,958 in the last 90 days. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SLP opened at $60.06 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.86. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

