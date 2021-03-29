Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,235,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $347,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 22,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $241.33 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $142.87 and a 52-week high of $255.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

