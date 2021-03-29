Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 34,031 Shares of Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,031 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.30% of Magal Security Systems worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Magal Security Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Magal Security Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 766,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 13,217 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Magal Security Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Magal Security Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Magal Security Systems stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.88 million, a P/E ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.24. Magal Security Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.46 and a 52-week high of $5.92.

Magal Security Systems Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and management systems, cyber security products and systems, and security video observation and surveillance systems. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

