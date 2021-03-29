Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 69,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMS. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 511,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,240,000 after purchasing an additional 77,799 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 4th quarter valued at $54,044,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

NYSE FMS opened at $37.58 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

