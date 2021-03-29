Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165,547 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.15% of NMI worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of NMI by 51.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 23,371 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NMI by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of NMI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,096,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 186,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 38,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NMI by 18.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $23.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. NMI had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMIH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of NMI from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on NMI from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.55.

In other news, CEO Claudia J. Merkle sold 33,348 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total transaction of $820,360.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,024.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie Norberg sold 2,933 shares of NMI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $75,700.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,395 shares of company stock worth $2,415,014 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

