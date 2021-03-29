Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 25,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 268,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,919,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $162.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $147.85 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

