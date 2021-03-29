Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 134,354 Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) by 24.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 422,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,354 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.82% of NeuBase Therapeutics worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 22,930 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 121,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 28,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBSE. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on NeuBase Therapeutics from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. NeuBase Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ NBSE opened at $7.25 on Monday. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.96 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The company has a market capitalization of $168.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

