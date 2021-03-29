Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 23,800 Shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 263,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.02% of Fiesta Restaurant Group worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FRGI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 224,104 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,740,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,243,000 after buying an additional 123,375 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $461,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 44,931 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRGI. Raymond James upped their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of FRGI opened at $13.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $357.44 million, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $18.52.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

