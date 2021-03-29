Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 328,975 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 328,975 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Marathon Oil worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 37.0% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 26,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,514 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,382 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRO opened at $11.09 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average of $6.98.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

In other news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.49.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.