Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 41,182 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,182 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.26% of Celestica worth $2,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Celestica by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celestica by 170.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares in the last quarter. 57.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celestica stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81. Celestica Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLS. TD Securities increased their price target on Celestica from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Celestica from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, engineering, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

