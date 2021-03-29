Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 487,600 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 487,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $191.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.08 and a 1 year high of $191.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.06.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

