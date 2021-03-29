Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 61,800 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $6,838,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 174,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,839,000 after buying an additional 31,086 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $51.07 on Monday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $64.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85. The stock has a market cap of $996.27 million, a P/E ratio of -113.49, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.39. Tactile Systems Technology had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 1.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Tactile Systems Technology from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; and Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

