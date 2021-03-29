Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 766,190 Shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 69.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 766,190 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vedanta were worth $2,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEDL. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vedanta by 430.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vedanta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vedanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vedanta during the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Vedanta by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. 3.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vedanta alerts:

Shares of Vedanta stock opened at $12.74 on Monday. Vedanta Limited has a 1-year low of $3.24 and a 1-year high of $12.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.84.

Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Vedanta had a positive return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter.

About Vedanta

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vedanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vedanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.