Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 77,930 Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 797,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,930 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.84% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,285,714 shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Md Miller purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Insiders own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th.

CRVS stock opened at $3.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.81. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $6.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.24. As a group, research analysts predict that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

