Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 8,300 Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,116 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.47% of LCNB worth $2,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in LCNB by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LCNB by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 747,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,393 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of LCNB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in LCNB by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 361,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCNB alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $18.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $236.56 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. LCNB Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. LCNB had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $18.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LCNB Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

LCNB Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB).

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.