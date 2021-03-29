Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $2.88 Million Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.12% of Matson as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,882,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $155,638,000 after buying an additional 870,043 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Matson by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,121,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $405,725,000 after acquiring an additional 339,898 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Matson during the third quarter worth approximately $3,155,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Matson by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after purchasing an additional 58,448 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Matson by 192.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,877 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 28,198 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MATX stock opened at $67.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.99. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens boosted their target price on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $99,281.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $418,813.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

