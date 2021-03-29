renDOGE (RENDOGE) Trading Down 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 29th. renDOGE has a total market cap of $165,377.42 and $30,856.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000093 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, renDOGE has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00059013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00007531 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.08 or 0.00220500 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $549.61 or 0.00953642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.35 or 0.00050926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00079056 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00029923 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars.

