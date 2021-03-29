Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RCII. Stephens increased their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Loop Capital upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Rent-A-Center from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Anthony J. Blasquez sold 19,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $1,079,886.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 4,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total value of $252,893.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,369. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $59.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.80. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $64.79.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $716.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.56 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 6.95%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.36%.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers consumer electronics, computers, tablets, smartphones, furniture and accessories, appliances, wheels and tires, tools, handbags, jewelry, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.