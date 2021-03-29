Rentberry (BERRY) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Exchanges

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $617,528.35 and $5,273.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rentberry

BERRY is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

