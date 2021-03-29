Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Raised to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RTOKY. Peel Hunt raised Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, March 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RTOKY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.42. The company had a trading volume of 26,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,276. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 0.84. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

