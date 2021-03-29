Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Rating Increased to Outperform at BNP Paribas

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RTOKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Rentokil Initial to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $34.39. 23,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,969. Rentokil Initial has a 1-year low of $22.28 and a 1-year high of $37.86. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.18.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

