REPO Hits 24 Hour Volume of $152,964.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, REPO has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $3.01 million and $152,964.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.24 or 0.00059154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.33 or 0.00221707 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.00 or 0.00976104 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00051476 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.75 or 0.00079039 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00030573 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

