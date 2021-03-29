Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF)’s stock price rose 2.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.64 and last traded at $12.64. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.69.

About Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYF)

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

