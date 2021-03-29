Request (REQ) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.61 Million

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. In the last seven days, Request has traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $165.23 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000286 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Request

Request (REQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,884 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,883 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . Request’s official website is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

