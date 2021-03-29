Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boyd Group Services Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Thursday, March 25th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $6.14 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$542.87 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Boyd Group Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$254.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services to C$260.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$239.00 to C$250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$246.55.

BYD opened at C$225.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$224.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$215.93. Boyd Group Services has a twelve month low of C$132.60 and a twelve month high of C$245.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Boyd Group Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Services, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

