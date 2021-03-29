Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Philip Morris International Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Philip Morris International in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Philip Morris International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $90.58 on Monday. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $91.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.65.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 78.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

In other news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $5,856,000. Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

