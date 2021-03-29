Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pulmonx Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pulmonx in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar forecasts that the company will earn ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pulmonx’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.45) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $47.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.14. Pulmonx has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $69.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Pulmonx during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. purchased a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth about $389,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth about $452,000.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

