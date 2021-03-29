Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TELA Bio, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TELA Bio in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.03). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 62.97% and a negative net margin of 158.16%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $14.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $209.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.08. TELA Bio has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $23.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 16.65 and a quick ratio of 15.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 23.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in TELA Bio by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 182.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.29 per share, with a total value of $40,326.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $376,912. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Article: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.