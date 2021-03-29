Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xebec Adsorption Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Xebec Adsorption in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$7.50 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of TSE XBC opened at C$4.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38. The stock has a market cap of C$652.07 million and a PE ratio of -87.55. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$11.55.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

