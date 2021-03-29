Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Enerpac Tool Group Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enerpac Tool Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.14. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EPAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. G.Research lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Gabelli lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $26.26 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 437.74 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

