Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Savaria Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Savaria in a report released on Friday, March 26th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Savaria’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIS. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Savaria from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of SIS opened at C$18.13 on Monday. Savaria has a 52 week low of C$9.52 and a 52 week high of C$19.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.97. The stock has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.69%.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged peoples in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

