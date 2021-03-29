Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Stitch Fix (SFIX)

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ: SFIX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/15/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Stitch Fix had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Stitch Fix was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/9/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $52.00 to $60.00.

3/9/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $35.00 to $40.00.

3/9/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $47.00.

3/8/2021 – Stitch Fix was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating.

3/4/2021 – Stitch Fix had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $54.00 to $84.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2021 – Stitch Fix was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $64.00.

1/29/2021 – Stitch Fix was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $60.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,152. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of -83.84 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $113.76.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $500,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $500,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $3,316,318.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,222.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 346,595 shares of company stock worth $21,689,795 over the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,090 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Stitch Fix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,990,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Stitch Fix by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 1,916.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after acquiring an additional 175,100 shares during the last quarter. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

