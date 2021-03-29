Research Analysts Set Expectations for Knight Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Knight Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 25th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock.

GUD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Bloom Burton upgraded shares of Knight Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE GUD opened at C$5.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$697.90 million and a PE ratio of 27.24. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$4.88 and a 12 month high of C$8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.48.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer; and Trelstar for prostate cancer.

