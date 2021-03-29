Research Analysts Set Expectations for LTC Properties, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for LTC Properties in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.82 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.84. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LTC Properties’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

LTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on LTC Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $42.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.89. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $44.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.45. The company has a current ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 10.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a net margin of 56.46% and a return on equity of 11.41%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LTC Properties by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,108,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,575,000 after buying an additional 410,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,630,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,440,000 after acquiring an additional 145,637 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,967,000. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 478,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,491 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.