Research Analysts Set Expectations for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neoleukin Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

NLTX opened at $11.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $501.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 1.09. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.37 and a 12-month high of $18.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.2% in the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,862,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,355,000 after purchasing an additional 326,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,684,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 444,360 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 48.7% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,501,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,013,000 after purchasing an additional 491,803 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 103.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 999,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,996,000 after purchasing an additional 508,698 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 556,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,437 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $31,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,383,562 shares in the company, valued at $18,304,525.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Ho sold 6,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $71,531.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,897 shares of company stock valued at $210,390. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

