Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ventas, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ventas in a report issued on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.68. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VTR. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.21.

NYSE VTR opened at $54.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas has a one year low of $21.48 and a one year high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,655,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,796,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,893,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,809,276,000 after buying an additional 861,916 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Ventas by 3,980.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 578,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,360,000 after buying an additional 564,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,299,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,610,685.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 3,700 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $199,948.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,010 shares of company stock worth $2,109,817. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

