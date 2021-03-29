Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Daimler (DAI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Daimler (ETR: DAI) in the last few weeks:

  • 3/29/2021 – Daimler was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/29/2021 – Daimler was given a new €95.00 ($111.76) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/23/2021 – Daimler had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.
  • 3/22/2021 – Daimler was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/18/2021 – Daimler was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/12/2021 – Daimler was given a new €96.00 ($112.94) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/24/2021 – Daimler was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/19/2021 – Daimler was given a new €73.00 ($85.88) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/19/2021 – Daimler was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/19/2021 – Daimler was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/19/2021 – Daimler was given a new €78.00 ($91.76) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/18/2021 – Daimler was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/18/2021 – Daimler was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/18/2021 – Daimler was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/18/2021 – Daimler was given a new €83.00 ($97.65) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/18/2021 – Daimler was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/18/2021 – Daimler was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/15/2021 – Daimler was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/12/2021 – Daimler was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/5/2021 – Daimler was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/4/2021 – Daimler was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/4/2021 – Daimler was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/4/2021 – Daimler was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/4/2021 – Daimler was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/4/2021 – Daimler was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/3/2021 – Daimler was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/3/2021 – Daimler was given a new €57.00 ($67.06) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 2/3/2021 – Daimler was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/3/2021 – Daimler was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/3/2021 – Daimler was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/3/2021 – Daimler was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/29/2021 – Daimler was given a new €60.00 ($70.59) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 1/29/2021 – Daimler was given a new €64.00 ($75.29) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/29/2021 – Daimler was given a new €68.00 ($80.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/29/2021 – Daimler was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/28/2021 – Daimler was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/28/2021 – Daimler was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 1/28/2021 – Daimler was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR DAI traded up €0.77 ($0.91) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €73.27 ($86.20). 3,131,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. The company’s 50-day moving average is €69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is €57.16. Daimler AG has a one year low of €21.47 ($25.26) and a one year high of €74.66 ($87.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

